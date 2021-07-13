Manchester Chicken Broil Happening Saturday, July 17th

The 68th Manchester Chicken Broil is scheduled for

this Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

at the Alumni Field. This long-standing community event

returns after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

There will be on-site dining, drive-thru meal pickup, and

on-site walkup for meal purchases. There will also be a

live band. Tickets are $11.00 presale, and $12.00 gate/on-

site sale the day of the Broil. New this year is the option to

purchase tickets by credit/debit card on-site the day of the

event, and also to purchase tickets online.