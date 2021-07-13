7-13-2021 10:34am
Manchester Chicken Broil Happening Saturday, July 17th
The 68th Manchester Chicken Broil is scheduled for
this Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM
at the Alumni Field. This long-standing community event
returns after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
There will be on-site dining, drive-thru meal pickup, and
on-site walkup for meal purchases. There will also be a
live band. Tickets are $11.00 presale, and $12.00 gate/on-
site sale the day of the Broil. New this year is the option to
purchase tickets by credit/debit card on-site the day of the
event, and also to purchase tickets online.