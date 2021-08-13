Manchester understands if at first you don't succeed...

Persistence pays off for the village of Manchester.

It was announced on Aug. 10, by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the awarding of a combined $3.7 million in road funding grants to small cities and villages. According to the announcement, the village of Manchester will receive more than $127,000, a 50 percent match, for repairs to the following streets: Ockrow, Torrey, Furnace, Riverside, Morgan, South Washington and Division.

In response to this good news, Manchester Village Council President Patricia Vailliencourt said “persistence pays off.”

Vailliencourt said this grant opportunity was a five year program with only one year left that the state had for communities under 10,000 population.

“This was our fourth year applying, working with MDOT (Michigan Department of Transportation) and MEDC (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) and we were very fortunate to receive the grant,” Vailliencourt said. “We can now double the local roadwork we can do.”

Another perspective on this came from House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township and who represents Manchester.

She issued the following statement:

“It’s very exciting to see Manchester be awarded this grant. Investing in our infrastructure has been talked about for so long, it’s great to see the work we started in 2018 making an impact. Investments like this keep our communities thriving and attractive to small businesses and families. With this and the news about the federal infrastructure bill moving forward, I’m looking forward to bringing more funding back to our district and to Michigan so we can keep this work going.”

As far as next steps with this, Vailliencourt said the official approval will be on October budget then the village can put it out to bid to do the work spring/summer of 2022.