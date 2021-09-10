Helping Hands Needed at Freedom Child Care Center

By: Ashlee Root

On the outskirts of Washtenaw County, on Pleasant Lake Road, Freedom Child Care Center holds a critical position in helping the local community. This child care facility works “to provide quality care to the parents, families and children in the area”, shared Jamie Healy, Director and lead preschool teacher.

Freedom Child Care Center is affiliated with St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor but services the areas from Grass Lake to Clinton and everything in between. The Center is faith based which makes it unique from other centers but Healy stressed that “children and families do not need to belong to any church. We welcome all.”

Licensed to work with 35, ages birth - 12 years old, the Center is currently unable to take on any more children due to the lack of staff. Specifically, Freedom Child Care Center is looking for a lead toddler teacher and several assistant teachers to join the team. To be a lead teacher, applicants must be 18 years or older and have at least 1 year of experience as a child development associate. The Center provides ongoing training and cooperates with the Michigan Department of Education’s Teach Program to assist individuals in obtaining scholarships in early childhood education.

Healy shared that so many of the families they work with are incredibly thankful the center is there and provides such great service to the community. Freedom Child Care Center is one of the only day care facilities in that area and saves many families trips to neighboring towns for child care.

The Center works with the local Manchester School District and offers before and after school care for the families in need. In addition to child care, the Center acts as a hub for the community and often hosts seasonal events like Easter egg hunts, hayrides, and trunk or treat events. With the uncertainty of COVID-19, it is unclear if the usual fall festivities will be able to commence but if they are able to offer it they will.

Healy states, “The Center is so caring. We really want to keep this going but are in desperate need of help.” There are non-teaching volunteer opportunities available but the Center asks that you go through the appropriate background check and health and safety training that their licensing requires. If you are unable to donate your time, Freedom Child Care Center is currently looking for new playground equipment and also takes books, toys, and clothes.

For more information, visit freedomchildcarecenter.org