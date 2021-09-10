Freedom Township inviting the public to safety event

Freedom Township is thinking about the safety of the community.

In announcement from township hall, the Freedom Township Board of Trustees said it is inviting township residents and the public to a special safety event planned for 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 18.

“This event is being held to call attention to the increased risks which could impact our local area and discuss safety improvements,” the township board said in the announcement. “We are experiencing expanded challenges due to homeland security threats from abroad and home, weather changes and the high concentration of oil and gas infrastructure within Freedom Township.”

There are seven pipelines in the township.

Township officials said the goal of the event is to “educate, increase communications and encourage dialogue.”

This will be an informative event that is held outside under tents at the Freedom town hall at 11508 East Pleasant Lake Road. It will conform to Michigan COVID-19 safety regulations.

Residents, the public and press will be able to receive information from their elected representatives, experts and first responders and have representatives from the various pipeline companies provide safety information and answer resident questions and concerns.

The township’s announcement said the event will include comments and presentations by a wide range of experts who will discuss the various elements of safety and security, with a focus on Freedom Township.

The list of speakers includes federal, state and local elected officials as well as experts from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Michigan State Police, Michigan Public Service Commission, Washtenaw County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Manchester Fire Department and Emergency Responders and representatives from the oil and gas firms that have operations in Freedom Township.

For additional information on this event contact: Valisa Bristle, Freedom Township Clerk, 734 428-7545, ext-2, vlbristle@yahoo.com.