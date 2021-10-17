Freedom Township getting some needed upgrades

Freedom Township is getting its accounting processes and financial reporting in order with some help from BS&A software.

The township is purchasing and implementing BS&A software at a cost of $23,140.

According to Freedom Township Clerk Valisa Bristle, what led in large part to this purchase was there’s been a need for it for some time now. She said it’s been brought up for a couple of years with the township auditor.

“Currently the clerk is using QuickBooks and the treasurer uses BS&A for tax collection and writes checks by hand,” Bristle said. “Getting both on BS&A will help records be more efficient and easier accessibility in looking up records or creating reports.”

The clerk and treasurer both spoke with BS&A representatives and viewed a presentation on the accounting program. They said they were very pleased with what the program offered. It is a system designed specifically for municipalities and many within Washtenaw County use the system.

According to the BS&A Online webpage, there are 31 municipalities in the county that use BS&A.

This online page offers access to the financial dashboards for the participating municipalities. The dashboard gives details such as a data snapshot with things like total taxable value and total general fund in the budget.

The system upgrade for Freedom Township is expected to be completed in January.