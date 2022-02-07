Lake Trust Foundation Call for Trade and Vocational Career Scholarship Applications

The Lake Trust Foundation, as part of its efforts to build and sustain stronger communities, is offering two unique scholarship opportunities to support Michigan residents interested in taking their career aspirations to the next level. The Lake Trust Foundation has awarded over $1.2 million in scholarships to Michigan residents since 2013.

“As an organization focused on fostering financial independence and success for individuals and our communities, Lake Trust is proud to expand access to educational opportunities by offering scholarships to Michigan residents,” Lake Trust CEO and President of the Lake Trust Foundation David Snodgrass said. “There’s a great need for professionals who are versed in Michigan’s high-demand careers and we want to help talented individuals connect with these industries. The New Beginnings and Michigan Impact scholarships help build a talent pipeline and fuel Michigan’s economy while creating opportunities for individuals across the state.”

2022 New Beginnings Scholarship

Recognizing that skilled trade and vocational careers are in high demand, the New Beginnings Scholarship is designed to inspire and enable Michigan residents to consider furthering their education or career in a technical or trade field at a Michigan college or university. Applicants are required to submit a brief essay describing future plans in a technical or trade career of their choice. Up to six applicants will be selected to receive a scholarship worth a maximum of $5,000. The scholarship can be used to pay tuition costs at a trade school or technical education program as well as cover the costs of trade tools, professional fees or dues, books, or supplies.

2022 Michigan Impact Scholarship

The Michigan Impact Scholarship was established to provide a tuition-free educational opportunity to Michigan residents. Each year, The Lake Trust Foundation awards five full-tuition scholarships to current or incoming Cleary University students studying at their Livingston or Detroit campuses or online. Scholarships can be applied to undergraduate or graduate tuition costs for up to four years. Special consideration will be given to applicants pursuing an education in one of Michigan’s Hot 50 Careers through 2028, as the opportunity is focused on meeting the demands of Michigan’s changing labor market. Applicants will be asked to describe their field of interest and why their decision is impactful to the Michigan labor force and the community.

Applications for these two exciting scholarship opportunities are open through March 12, 2022. Visit Laketrust.org/Scholarships to apply.

About Lake Trust Foundation

The Lake Trust Foundation, an independent entity of Lake Trust, is a Michigan-based 501(c)(3) organization established in 2013 to help build and sustain stronger communities. Through generous support from donors, The Lake Trust Foundation awards various grants, donations and scholarships to underserved Michiganders and community organizations each year—making a life-changing difference to those in need. To learn more, visit Lake Trust at www.laketrust.org/foundation.

About Lake Trust Credit Union

Lake Trust Credit Union is focused on serving as an engine of member and community wellbeing. Lake Trust understands that harnessing the power in all of us is key to building stronger communities and helping Michiganders reach their goals. Lake Trust currently serves nearly 200,000 members—including both individuals and business owners—across the state of Michigan. With branches in more than 20 cities, towns and villages throughout the state, Lake Trust forges strong and enduring connections and is an integral and influential force for building stronger and healthier Michigan communities. To learn more, visit Lake Trust at www.laketrust.org.