Sharon Planning Commission Deliberates Gravel Mine Application

More than 100 people gathered in Sharon United Methodist Church on February 28 to hear the Township Planning Commission’s deliberation of the Stoneco gravel mining application.

Last spring, Stoneco of Michigan submitted a special land use application to Sharon Township for a gravel mine. Prior to the application, Stoneco purchased 400 acres of farmland located at 19024 Pleasant Lake Road, about a mile west of M52, in hopes of getting approval.

Sharon Twp follows a two-phase process for the special land use permit, which allows mineral extraction. The first phase is for the company, Stoneco, to demonstrate a need for gravel extraction. The second phase considers the environmental and community impacts. Last August, the PC held a public hearing on the gravel mine application. Most who spoke addressed the public and environmental impact issue. Sharon Twp is currently working through the first phase of the application process of Stoneco, demonstrating its need for a gravel mine.

At Monday’s meeting, PC Chair Kathy Spiegel reminded the audience that this meeting was to consider the need for a gravel mine and asked speakers to keep their comments relevant to the need issue only.

Public comment opened with the Sharon Preservation Society members reading a statement expressing their concerns. Their points included:

“In its report of February 16, 2022, Spicer Group finds that Stoneco has not sufficiently demonstrated a need for a new aggregate mine on Pleasant Lake Rd.

“Generally speaking, we recognize that sand and gravel are an important part of road repair projects. And, we recognize that Michigan residents want more roads repaired. HOWEVER, this does not necessarily mean the state needs more gravel mines.

“We believe that our township has a fair zoning ordinance for granting or denying a Special Land Use Permit for aggregate mining. And we believe that our township officials have administered it fairly so far.”

The audience unanimously expressed their support of the statement by a show of hands, closing public comment.

Phil Westmoreland of the Spicer Group, consultants for Sharon Twp, spoke next on their review of Stoneco’s application.

“It’s our opinion that the data that we were given is not really clearly showing any need for this,” said Westmoreland. “That does not mean that they don’t exist. It’s just the data is inconsistent.”

Mr. Westmoreland listed inconsistencies such as a discrepancy over the end date of a current mine, statistics cited without sources, and no consideration for inflation.

The meeting briefly took the air of a courtroom case when Sharon Twp Attorney Gerald Fisher spoke next. Mr. Fisher cited the state constitution and legal precedents to argue that aggregate need does not supersede agricultural need.

PC Chair Spiegel asked the Stoneco representatives if they would like to respond. Stoneco Attorney Ken Vermeulen spoke next addressed the issue of need. Mr. Vermeulen pointed out that state law specifies the need can come from the company or the marketplace. The keyword being “or.”

Mr. Vermeulen paraphrased the state law as, “The applicant, the person or the gravel company, must show that there is a need for the natural resources by the person, by the gravel company, or in the marketplace, either one.”

Mr. Vermeulen’s emphasized that according to the statute, the need for gravel cannot be denied on the basis that it is available elsewhere.

“We don’t need to prove that only this property can supply that need,” he told the Commissioners. “We have to just simply show that there is a need in our company for gravel. And we have done that.”

In its application to the Township, Stoneco states that the resources proposed to be extracted at this location will be a mixture of sand and gravel for road and building construction. To determine the company’s need for the new gravel pit, Stoneco explains it will be closing two of its gravel mines in the next few years. Plus, the demand for sand and gravel will dramatically increase due to Federal and State funding for infrastructure.

Mr. Vermeulen, with some help from the other Stoneco representatives, addressed concerns raised by the Sharon Preservation Society, the Spicer Group report, and questions from the PC. Given the new information in Stoneco’s responses and wanting to look closer at Sharon Twp’s mining ordinance, Commissioner Pat Kelly moved to postpone a decision and meet again on March 15 at 7:00 pm at Sharon UMC Fellowship Hall for further consideration.

Should the Planning Commission approve the need phase of the application, the approval is not the final determination. It serves as the Commission’s recommendation to the Sharon Twp Board in rendering the final decision.

