Fun-Loving Dogs Inspire Mom to Write a Children’s Book

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

A Manchester mother’s love for her two dogs has inspired her to immortalize them in a fun and inspiring children’s book.

“Roger and Wesley” is Elizabeth Hastings's first book in what she hopes will become a series about the adventures of her dogs as they romp about their farm. Writing about Roger and Wesley is easy.

“Our oldest dog, Roger the English Springer Spaniel, has been in our family for almost 11 years,” says Liz. “He’s like the responsible older sibling. Wesley is a Pitbull-lab mix. He’s the goofy, silly younger sibling with no cares in the world.”

As many owners know, pets can often become close-knit family members. That dynamic is one of the reasons that Liz wrote the book.

“They are always playing around,” she says. “They love to snuggle. They spend most of their time outdoors, running around our farm. We have an 11-month-old daughter, and they love her so much. She’s like their baby. That’s one reason why I wrote the book.”

Elizabeth’s two fun-loving dogs look strikingly similar to the illustrations in the book.

“They’re always up to something, especially when they are mad at us for something like going somewhere without them,” laughs Liz. “Wesley seems to know what things are the most expensive or have the most meaning for us and chew it. In their minds, I’m sure they’re just having fun.”

These types of hijinks inspired the plot of Liz’s story. In the book, Wesley and Roger break one of their favorite toys. They work together to figure out how to fix it and help others with their broken toys.

“I wrote the book for my dogs and my daughter,” says Liz. “They’re all my children, but unfortunately, as all pet owners know, our dogs and pets aren’t with us as long as we’d like them to be. My daughter might not have the best memory of them because she’s so young. I wanted to write something that represents our life right now with our two dogs that she can have forever and remember them by.”

The book isn’t just for her daughter. Liz hopes the young readers catch the simple takeaway, “Helping people with their problems, big or small, can be so rewarding.”

“Roger and Wesley” can be purchased on amazon.

Images courtesy of Elizabeth Hastings