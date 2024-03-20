Milan Mayor's Clean Sweep for a Greener Tomorrow

Milan Mayor Ed Kolar has a challenge for other communities.

In the quiet town of Milan, Mayor Ed Kolar has ignited a community-wide movement that not only enhances the town's aesthetics but also fosters a strong sense of community and environmental responsibility. Dubbed "Milan Cares," this initiative encourages residents to volunteer twice yearly for a town-wide cleanup, tackling litter and debris scattered around the town's roadsides, parks, and public spaces.

Milan Mayor Ed Kolar

A self-professed "clean freak," Mayor Kolar first initiated his effort of community cleanliness long before holding office when he involved his family in removing trash from the town's outskirts. But it grew into something more significant as more people got involved.

"Roughly six years ago, we started 'Milan Cares,'" explains Kolar. "It was born out of a desire to not just talk about making a difference, but to actually roll up our sleeves and do the work necessary to keep our town beautiful."

Under Kolar's leadership, "Milan Cares" has evolved from a personal mission into a significant community engagement program. "When I joined the city council, I saw an opportunity to expand this initiative,” he notes. “We organized, named it, and set up a website and social media presence to coordinate our efforts more effectively."

The initiative's growth is a statement of the community's willingness to invest in their environment. From just a handful of volunteers, the program now boasts participation from 75 to 100 individuals at each event.

Milan has experienced a Renaissance of community engagement in recent years, and "Milan Cares" is yet another example of a growing number of residents coming together for a common and mutually beneficial cause. For instance, Kolar explains, "We've managed to get youth groups involved, and our approach is simple: if you want our support, come out and help clean your city. It's about taking pride in our community and doing our part to keep it beautiful."

The Mayor sees the initiative as a powerful educational tool, teaching younger generations about the importance of community service and environmental preservation.

Milan’s energetic and visionary Mayor doesn’t want the pride and subsequent cleanup confined to his city. He would like to see it spread across all of Washtenaw County and throws out the challenge. "My message to other communities is clear,” he says. “We've proven that volunteers will step up in Milan. The challenge is for other towns to follow our lead and realize the benefits of caring for their environment."

And in a time when our divisions so easily define us, perhaps we can be refreshed and encouraged by something as simple as gathering with our neighbors for a couple of hours with no other thought than to pick up some litter.

Photos by Mary Kerkes Photography