Hamburg Museum Rummage Sale, July 23 & 30

In 2021, weather forced the historical society that runs the Hamburg Township Museum to hold its annual rummage sale over two days. This year, the society decided to try two days on purpose – and hopes you will like the change.

This year the sale is scheduled to run from 9 am-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, and July 30 on the lawn of the museum, located at 7225 Stone Street in the old village of Hamburg. Among the merchandise available will be toys, tools, sporting goods, camping gear, home goods, DVDs, purses, and jewelry.

“It’s run on a free-will donation basis,” explained Patricia Majher, museum administrator. “Patrons set the price for each item they buy.” Also available will be discounted memberships – $5 off for individuals, couples, and families – that are purchased at the sales.

To counteract the heat, a Kona Ice of Brighton truck will be set up in the parking lot. If it’s raining, the sale will be moved inside. Majher encourages visitors to come both days, “because we’ll be putting out new inventory on the 23rd and the 30th.”

“Proceeds from the shaved ice truck and the rummage sale will go to a good cause,” she added, for new exhibits, events, and educational programs that promote our shared history.”

For more information, contact Patricia Majher at 810-986-0190 or hamburgmuseummichigan@outlook.com.

Hamburg Township Museum



Street Address: 7225 Stone Street, Hamburg, MI 48139

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 272, Hamburg, MI 48139

810-986-0190

hamburgmuseummichigan@outlook.com