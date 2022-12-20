Historical Society to Host Talk About the Hamburg Meteorites

As a boy growing up on Livingston County’s Ore Lake, Tony Licata loved to look through his telescope. While scanning the night sky, he used to think how cool it would be to see a meteor from his own backyard. On January 16, 2018, something like that happened. That was the day that an asteroid entered the atmosphere over the midwestern U.S. (turning it into a meteor), reached such a temperature that it exploded, and then dropped to the ground around Hamburg Township’s Chain of Lakes. Over the next few days, Licata and his family found three pieces of the meteor (called meteorites) – the high point of his amateur astronomy career.

Licata will show those three pieces and share his deep knowledge of this unique event during a talk sponsored by the Hamburg Township Historical Society on Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m. The event will be held at the township’s Senior Community Center, located at 10407 Merrill Road in Hamburg.

Admission will be free to members of the historical society, with a charge of $5/person for non-members. Tickets will be available at Eventbrite.com and at the door. Please note that the talk will be aimed at adults but also appropriate for children of middle school age and older.