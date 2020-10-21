Ann Arbor Area Families Invited to Drive-Thru Halloween Glow & Lights Show Event

| 1 min | from North Star Reach |

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – North Star Reach, the medical specialty camp for children with serious illnesses outside of Ann Arbor, will host a Drive‐Thru Halloween Glow & Lights Show at their camp, providing a safe and family-friendly event for all, just in time for the Halloween season.

Take a drive through the camp during peak fall colors and enjoy an enchanting experience featuring a wooded wonderland with spooktacular illuminated displays and singing jack o’ lanterns, all from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle. The family‐friendly event will also feature Trick‐or‐Treating for the kids. Costumes are encouraged!

The event includes four dates for families to choose from, with 20 open slots per 30 minutes. Tickets are just $25 per car; admission also includes a themed grab bag full of fun surprises for the entire family. Dates and times are below:

 Friday, October 23rd | 7 pm – 9 pm

 Friday, October 30th | 7 pm – 9 pm

 Saturday, October 31st | 7 pm – 9 pm

 Sunday, November 1st | 6 pm – 8 pm

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted at the gate before driving down the dirt road toward camp (keep an eye out for animal sightings and dressed up volunteers!). From there, guests will tour the 105‐acre camp, enjoying illuminated displays, musical lights, and other spirited Halloween surprises along the way.

All event proceeds will benefit North Star Reach, a nonprofit organization that provides cost‐free camp experiences to children with chronic and life‐threatening illnesses and family members. North Star Reach is located at 1200 University Camp Drive in Pinckney, about a 20‐minute drive from Ann Arbor and just outside of the tiny town of Hell, Michigan.

Spots are filling up fast! Purchase your tickets today for this safe, family‐friendly event by visiting: https://campathome.northstarreach.org/halloween‐glow/.

About North Star Reach

Located on 105 scenic acres of rolling hills and waterfront in Pickney, Michigan, North Star Reach is a medical specialty camp that serves kids with chronic and life‐threatening health challenges and their family members, all at no charge to them. North Star Reach is a member of the prestigious SeriousFun Children’s Network (SFCN). Founded by legendary actor and philanthropist Paul Newman in 1988, SFCN is now a global network of 30 camps and programs for children with special medical needs. During the pandemic, all programs are now offered virtually; details can be found at https://campathome.northstarreach.org. As a 501(c) 3 non‐profit organization, North Star Reach is independently managed and funded and entirely dependent on private donations to serve every camper free of charge.