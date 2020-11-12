Portage and Base Line Lake Levels To Be Lowered Beginning November 25th, 2020

| 1 min | from Washtenaw County Water Resources |

The lake level at Portage and Base Line Lakes will be lowered beginning on November 25, 2020, and will reach its winter level by December 5, 2020, weather conditions permitting, according to Scott Miller, P.E., Deputy Water Resources Commissioner.

Each winter the lake level is lowered to reduce ice and frost damage and erosion at the lake. For further information please contact the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner’s office at 734-­222-6860.

