North Star Reach Camp Needs Your Consideration on Giving Tuesday

West of Pinckney, there is a secret place that is located on prime land and offers a beautiful, heart-felt opportunity for youngsters with serious health challenges. If you drive west through Hell, there will be a sign on the right side of the road about 2 miles after hitting the 55 mph zone. Have you ever seen this sign and asked yourself, “What is North Star Reach?”

Go ahead, drive down University Camp Drive. You just might have an opportunity to see this magical place. North Star Reach is a nonprofit organization that is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network, started by Paul Newman in 1988. They have served over 3000 kids by offering the only fully accessible and barrier free camp in the Great Lakes Region. Although the actual cost to the camp is around $2500 per camper, the camp experience is provided free of charge for these kids and their families. This is why so much support is needed.

In 2005, the dream of providing an outdoor camp experience for kids with serious health challenges became a reality for founder and CEO, Doug Armstrong, RN. This camp runs for 6 weeks every summer, focusing on different health conditions, such as organ transplants, congenital heart disease/defects, sickle cell disease, epilepsy, and neuro oncology. There is even a week designated for the siblings of these kids.

“Sometimes this is a first for the kids, to experience nature. We are located on 105 Acres, on a lake where they can go fishing, go canoeing or kayaking — we are very nature focused,” says Sissy Phillips, the establishment’s Digital Media Specialist. Each week, the camp serves around 100 children between the ages of 7 and 17. They get access to heated pools, cooking classes, arts and crafts, archery, basketball, gaga ball, and much more. “We wouldn’t be able to run summer camp if we didn’t have volunteers,” Sissy explains, “We have program volunteers who help run activities, cabin counselors, and volunteer medical staff.”

While 10% of funding comes from the SeriousFun Children’s Network, the rest comes from private and individual donors, along with sponsorships by corporations. “Charitable giving is tough, because there are so many worthy causes right now and because of the pandemic,” Sissy comments, “We need to find a way to spread news about our cause and to reach more kids.” If you would like to help these special kids get a week of some serious glamping, visit https://www.northstarreach.org/. The camp’s mascot is a moose, which the kids and staff all love. Consider North Star Reach on GivingMooseDay.

