“All Roads Lead to Bethlehem” Coming to a Parking Lot Near You!

By Doug Marrin

Students at St. Mary Pinckney are getting creative to present a beautiful nativity and light show in lieu of their annual Christmas concert.

Join them Dec. 18-19 as they light up the “Road to Bethlehem” in a drive-thru, silent production that will transform the parking lot into the magical story of Jesus’ birth.

“All Roads Lead to Bethlehem” debuts Friday, Dec. 18th at 6:00 pm. Catch the second performance after 5:00 pm mass on Sat. Dec. 19th. Both shows wrap with a Christmas tree lighting that organizers promise “to be as memorable as 2020!”

The nativity is produced by St. Mary Pinckney students and parents in lieu of their cancelled Christmas concert. Students comprise the characters. The event is produced by Pinckney High School alumni and former Pinckney High School drama instructor, Rosemary Gass, whose memorable productions filled the Pinckney stage for years.

“All Roads to Bethlehem” is an interactive, safe way for the community to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Stay cozy in your car and watch as this “silent night” comes to life with a choir of angels and live nativity scene, complete with the Holy Family, Wise Men, shepherds, and their flock of dancing sheep!

An army of enthusiastic volunteers came together to keep the Christmas festivities alive at a time when so much has been cancelled. Photo credit St Mary Pinckney

A big shout out to B & W Tree Service who showed up with their equipment to help get the outdoor set in place. Photo credit St Mary Pinckney