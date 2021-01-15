Zen and the Art of Ice Fishing

By Doug Marrin

Many of us are looking for fun, new things to do outside. This may be your next one.

Craig Kivi of Golden Drake Realty in Pinckney occupies himself with a sport some may not think of when looking for ways to liven up the hibernal months of midwinter—ice fishing.

“You know ice fishing has got a terrible reputation for sitting on a bucket, in the middle of the lake, in one spot with the wind blowing, not catching any fish,” laughs Craig. “Well, let's explode that idea right now.”

(That’s exactly what I thought ice fishing was.)

I caught up with Craig at his office on Little Portage Lake. Sitting down in his conference room (socially distanced at opposite ends of the conference table at his office), I asked him to tell me about ice fishing. The room’s ether instantly became electrified with Craig’s excitement about the sport. He told me about ice fishing, but I learned about life.

One of Craig’s great thrills is ice fishing with kids.

“Whoever said that fishing is a patient sport was a liar,” says Craig. “It's a tremendously impatient sport. I’m constantly trying different depths, different lures. I never stay in one place any more than five minutes unless I'm catching fish. I’ll move to a different part of the lake. If I still don’t catch anything, I go to a different lake or try a different day.”

Craig has been fishing his whole life, or at least from when he was a toddler. Decades of exploring frozen lakes searching for finned ectotherms have given him not just mad ice-fishing skills but an existential model for life.

“If you sit in one spot more than 10 or 15 minutes, you see your future,” he explains. “That's what's going to happen for the next three to four hours. So there's no reason to stay there. Moving is critical with ice fishing.”

What a metaphor—your life will be what it currently is until you make a change. Mind blown. Another secret of successful ice fishing, and perhaps another golden nugget of wisdom, is to tread lightly.

A fine catch of lake trout.

“Being quiet is important with ice fishing,” Craig explains. “If you think about it, you’re right over the top of these fish’s living room, maybe eight or ten feet, the height of your house’s ceiling. You know when somebody is walking around upstairs. The fish know that too, and they are even more sensitive than we are.”

If Teddy Roosevelt were an avid ice fisherman instead of a hunter, he might have said, “Walk softly and carry a stout pole.” Or, maybe he would have coined, “Bend, don’t break.” Teddy was clever.

Fish behave differently in winter. In addition to being scared away by someone walking around upstairs, their metabolism slows down. As a result, Craig explains that they get picky about what they eat. Counterintuitive to many humans, fish aren’t looking to each much during the winter. Bait has to be tiny to be enticing. “They’re not interested in eating big things,” says Craig.

Fish obviously don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Super Bowl Sunday then. Overeating…fish scales…large-mouth bass…crappies—a joke is in there somewhere, but I’ll leave it for you to put together.

“You have to approach them where they’re at,” Craig says in yet another existential tease, perhaps explaining why people like him so much and his business is thriving. We need more ice-fishing people on social media.

A lot of folks out on the ice favor panfish such as bluegills.

I brought up the idea of taking kids ice fishing.

“You're either going to teach them to like ice fishing, or you're going to teach them to dislike ice fishing,” says Craig bluntly. “When it comes to taking kids ice fishing, it is not about the ice fishing for a kid.”

While Craig continued talking, my mind immediately leaped to teaching kids anything. I learned a few years ago taking my grandsons backpacking that for them, it was not about backpacking. It’s about having fun. Any conscious, sentient being yearns for the things that speak to their core, their spirit. For kids, it’s attention and fun.

“You need to remove the words ‘ice fishing’ and insert the word ‘carnival,’” says Craig. “When I took my kids ice fishing for the first time, we went to the store and allowed them to get all the different kinds of snacks they wanted. They brought Frisbees, baseballs, ice skates, and footballs. We're going to the ice carnival, and we might also fish. That's the way to take a kid fishing.”

“And if the fish are biting, then that makes it more awesome,” he adds. “But either way, they're having fun. Tell them to sit there in the cold and be quiet is the sure way to get them to hate ice fishing.”

Like regular fishing, ice fishing can be done at any time as long as there is safe ice.

The key is to…(ahem)…hook

them on how much fun it is. Similarly, adults want to make sure they’re enjoying it too. The first order of business is to be warm. Craig points to all of the new technology in clothing available to keep your toes toasty and your fingers feeling. He sometimes uses a portable shanty for extra protection.

Craig isn’t just fishing when he is ice fishing. He is reliving great memories (which is an excellent explanation of why we do some of the things we do). Growing up on a lake, some of Craig’s best memories are the times he spent with his father and brothers ice fishing.

“My dad was a really, really good ice fisherman,” says Craig. “We almost always caught a lot of fish. I have a ton of good memories.”

The sport of ice fishing is one thing, but enjoying the fish of your labors is another. Craig catches and releases the big ones and small ones. The best eating fish are mid-range. The cold enhances the flavor.

As far as getting started in ice fishing, it is best to begin under the guidance of someone experienced, especially regarding safety.

“The number one thing in ice fishing is to know ice safety or to know somebody who does,” emphasizes Craig. “The Department of Natural Resources recommends staying off the ice unless it's four inches.”

Not all ice is created equal, which makes for hazards. “There are some lakes that I will not go on because I know that they have springs or they have inlets, and they have a current flow that creates thin ice,” says Craig. “You need to know the lake before you go out on the lake.”

So when it comes to things to do in the winter, rethink ice fishing. And if you find someone to take you out, you may find some clarity on the more significant thoughts of life.

“I don't know what sitting on a bucket and being cold on a frozen lake is called, but it's not called ‘ice fishing,’” Craig says. “Real ice fishing is active, energetic, and fun. It gets me out into the fresh air, scenic views, and sounds of nature. It’s a place I really come alive.”

All photo credits Craig Kivi