Dexter Drops SEC White Opener to Pinckney

Things look good in the first quarter for the Dexter basketball team, but a fast start soon turned in to an offensive struggle as the Dreadnaughts fell to Pinckney 40-37 in the SEC White opener for both teams.

Dexter came out on fire, sinking five three-pointers in the first quarter to take a strong 17-5 lead over the Pirates after one quarter.

Pinckney started to pick away at the Dreads lead in the second, outscoring Dexter 13-7 to cut the lead to 24-18 at the break.

The Pirates battled all the way back in the third and the teams were tied at 30 with eight minutes left.

The teams went back and forth in the final period and Dexter led 37-34 with three minutes left. Pinckney went on a 6-0 run to take a 40-37 lead in the final minute.

The Pirates had a chance to seal the win with a free throw with five second left but missed. Dexter got a rebound and a kick-out pass to the top of the key gave the Dreadnaughts a great look for a chance to tie the game, but the shot rimmed out sending the Dreads to their second straight loss.

"Hats off to Pinckney for battling back and making the winning plays down the stretch," Coach Jason Rushton said. "We’re a young team and I think that showed a bit tonight. We’ll continue to work and grow and look forward to learning from this one and getting back on the road Saturday vs Bedford."

Colin Parachek led the Dreadnaughts with 13 points and seven rebounds. Aidan Dexter and Evan Haroldson each sank three triples to finish with nine points. Cal Bavineau dished out seven assists and scored two points, while Sam Sterlitz and Hayden Newton scored two each.