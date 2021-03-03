Lady Dreads Cruise Past Pinckney

The Dexter girls' basketball team overcame a sluggish start in time to route Pinckney 39-13 Monday night.

The Dreadnaughts scored just two points in the first quarter and trailed the Pirates 4-2 after one quarter.

A relentless Dexter defense held Pinckney scoreless in the second and Sydney Pnacek caught fire with four triples and 14 points to give the Dreadnaughts a 20-4 halftime lead.

Pnacek add five more in the third to lift the Dexter lead to 25-10. She would nail her sixth triple of the night in the fourth and finished with a team high 22 points for the game as the Dreads cruised to the win.

Chloe Perry finished with five points, while Maddi Valentine and Kayla Rivers both acored three. Maggie Lewis, Alayna Babut, and Shannon Schoch each finished with two points.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the SEC White.