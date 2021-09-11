St. Mary Pinckney and American Legion Honor 9/11 Heroes, Victims on 20th Anniversary
By Carissa Poroko
St. Mary Pinckney honored 9/11 victims and heroes today during a Remembrance Ceremony with the American Legion Memorial Post of Pinckney.
American Legion veterans and former local firefighters came in uniform to lower the elementary school’s flag to half-mast and teach students about military and first responder heroes and the tragic events that took place on 9/11 20 years ago.
St. Mary, which celebrated its own 65th anniversary this week, invited the community to the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary.
With boosted enrollment for a third consecutive year, the school’s growing student body received special military dog tags assembled by parent volunteers to honor 9/11 heroes. Students in grades K-8 learned how to fold an American flag and other patriotic traditions from the American Legion Past Post Commander, Jim Wallace. Students were also able to ask questions about 9/11 and its significance in American history.
Wallace, a Vietnam vet from 1966-1968, grew up in Dexter and worked for the Pinckney Fire Department, then became an Ann Arbor firefighter in 1978. His granddaughter is a 5th-grade student at St. Mary, and Wallace is a parishioner at St. Mary Catholic Church on Dexter-Pinckney Road.
St. Mary Elementary is open for enrollment to students in preschool through eighth grade. To book a tour, contact principal Veronica Kinsey at (734) 878-3161.
Beginning this Sunday, September 12th, St. Mary will resume hosting their monthly Country Breakfasts, from 8:30-11 am. For more information, the menu and breakfast dates, visit stmarypinckney.org.
Photos Courtesy of St. Mary Pinckney.