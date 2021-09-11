St. Mary Pinckney and American Legion Honor 9/11 Heroes, Victims on 20th Anniversary

By Carissa Poroko

St. Mary Pinckney honored 9/11 victims and heroes today during a Remembrance Ceremony with the American Legion Memorial Post of Pinckney.

American Legion veterans and former local firefighters came in uniform to lower the elementary school’s flag to half-mast and teach students about military and first responder heroes and the tragic events that took place on 9/11 20 years ago.

Special military dog tags were given to St. Mary Pinckney students to honor 9/11 heroes.

St. Mary, which celebrated its own 65th anniversary this week, invited the community to the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary.

With boosted enrollment for a third consecutive year, the school’s growing student body received special military dog tags assembled by parent volunteers to honor 9/11 heroes. Students in grades K-8 learned how to fold an American flag and other patriotic traditions from the American Legion Past Post Commander, Jim Wallace. Students were also able to ask questions about 9/11 and its significance in American history.

Past Commander of American Legion Memorial Post Jim Wallace of Pinckney speaks to students on the significance of 9/11 and its heroes.

Wallace, a Vietnam vet from 1966-1968, grew up in Dexter and worked for the Pinckney Fire Department, then became an Ann Arbor firefighter in 1978. His granddaughter is a 5th-grade student at St. Mary, and Wallace is a parishioner at St. Mary Catholic Church on Dexter-Pinckney Road.

One-third of St. Mary’s enrollment this year is new students with more enrolling each week into the new school year.

St. Mary Elementary is open for enrollment to students in preschool through eighth grade. To book a tour, contact principal Veronica Kinsey at (734) 878-3161.

Beginning this Sunday, September 12th, St. Mary will resume hosting their monthly Country Breakfasts, from 8:30-11 am. For more information, the menu and breakfast dates, visit stmarypinckney.org.

St. Mary 9/11 Remembrance Tribute to honor the 20th anniversary.

Photos Courtesy of St. Mary Pinckney.