Hamburg Township Historical Society to Host Online Auction

From Hamburg Museum

To raise funds for its museum’s operating expenses in 2022, the Hamburg Township Historical Society is planning an online auction, set for November 5-19, 2021. “We’ll be working with Bidding for Good on this effort,” noted museum administrator Patricia Majher. “This kind of auction is a first for our organization.”

The process began with the society’s board and volunteers soliciting businesses in the Hamburg/Brighton/Pinckney area for donated products and services. The gathered items ended up ranging in price from a $10 gift card to Mimi’s Diner to a $350 certificate for four gallons of Benjamin Moore paint from Norkan/Wolverine Paint Supply. Said Majher, “That’s a price range almost anyone can afford to bid on.”

Among the most coveted items are a pub crawl of Brighton’s Main Street bars, a Chain of Lakes boat tour, and a Mackinac Parks season pass/ferry tickets/fudge package. “And, from the museum,” Majher explained, “we’re offering the experience of being ‘curator for a day’ to some lucky child in grades 7-12.”

To look at the auction items, visit www.Biddingforgood.com/hmm and search for the Hamburg Township Historical Museum. If you don’t find anything you’re interested in, you can still contribute by making an online donation.

Sponsors of the auction include 1st

National Bank of Howell, Borek Jennings Funeral Home, CEI Michigan LLC, Lepper & Company LLC, Pinckney Auto Repair, Pinckney Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Stacy Hewitt/3DX Realty, and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

For more information about the auction, contact Patricia Majher at 810-986-0190 or email hamburgmuseummichigan@outlook.com

Photo courtesy of Hamburg Historical Museum