St. Mary's Christmas Bazaar Call for Vendors

From St. Mary's

St. Mary’s Rosary Altar Society will hold their Annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, December 4th, 2021-- from 10 A.M. till 4 P.M.

We are looking for crafters and vendors to be part of the day.

Cost of an eight foot table space is $ 45.00

Location is at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10601 Dexter Pinckney Road, Pinckney, Michigan

FREE ADMISSION -- FREE PARKING---- Over 120 crafters and vendors

BAKE SALE, RAFFLE, 50/50, LUNCH and REFRESHMENTS available.

For information call---- Mary at 734-878-6563.