St. Mary Pinckney Kicks Off Catholic Schools Week with Open House Tues., Feb. 1

With steady, above-average results in all grades on this year’s NWEA RIT tests, St. Mary Pinckney reports scores above the national average in all areas including math, reading, language, and science.

Along with adding over 40 new students last fall, a third of the school’s total enrollment, these test scores give the 65-year-old school a lot to celebrate as they kick off National Catholic Schools Week with an Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Who: Families interested in private education opportunities in the greater Pinckney area

What: Open House for preschool & grades K-8

Where: St. Mary Pinckney -10601 Dexter-Pinckney Rd., Pinckney

When: Tues. Feb. 1, 8:30-9:30am (Kindergarten only) & 6-7pm (preschool and grades K-8)

“Students have a lot to smile about this year as we grow and expand our reach into the community,” said Veronica Kinsey, principal and former teacher at St. Mary in Pinckney.

“We are celebrating Catholic Schools Week with many fun activities, but this year we are also really showing appreciation for being so blessed as a Catholic school to have in-person schooling, five days a week, with optional masking,” she added. “We were in-person all five days in 2020-21, so this year the optional masking is keeping us moving in the right direction, back to normal.”

New students joined St. Mary from area communities including Dexter, Chelsea, Pinckney, and Howell. St. Mary welcomes families of all faiths with the goal of excellence in education and offers rich extracurricular activities including cross country, volleyball, basketball, band, and more.

Marking their 65th year in Pinckney, St. Mary will be open for enrollment on Feb. 14th for preschool and grades K-8. Contact Veronica Kinsey at mrskinsey@stmarypinckney.org with questions or to schedule a tour at any time. Families who cannot make the open house are welcome to schedule a private tour.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/stmaryschoolpinckney or www.stmarypinckney.org.