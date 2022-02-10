Pinckney's Jake Vedder 6th overall at the Beijing Olympics

Pinckney's Jake Vedder earned a 6th place finish at his first ever Olympic Snowboard Cross Competition.

Vedder was one of three Americans to qualify for the quarterfinals and was the only member of Team USA to move on to the semifinals.

Vedder finished 3rd in his semifinal heat and did not move on to the Big Finals as the top 2 in each race moved on.

He raced in the Small Finals and finished 2nd to give him a 6th place overall finish.