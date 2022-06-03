Hamburg Museum Is Now Accepting Registrations for “Camp Looking Back”

Ever wonder what it was like to grow up in the 1800s? Area children can find out firsthand at a new learning adventure called Camp Looking Back, to be held from 9 am to noon on July 14 and 15 at the Hamburg Township Museum.

Camp content has been designed to appeal to 7- to 9-year-olds. Day 1 will focus on the everyday lives of Native American children who once made Hamburg Township their home. On Day 2, campers will be able to compare what they learned the first day to the lives of the “new” American children who settled there with their families in the 1830s. There will be many hands-on activities for kids to take part in, from fun-filled games to authentic chores including grinding corn and making butter. A mid-morning snack is included in the camp’s cost of $75 per child.

To register a child for camp, visit Eventbrite.com. For more information, contact the museum at 810-986-0190.

Hamburg Township Museum

Street Address: 7225 Stone Street, Hamburg, MI 48139

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 272, Hamburg, MI 48139

810-986-0190

hamburgmuseummichigan@outlook.com