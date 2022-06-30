The city of Saline Approves the Contract for TPOAM through June 2025

By Andy Nixon, STN Reporter

On June 27th, Saline City Council approved the new TPOAM agreement for all full-time and regular part-time employees. The Technical Professional and Office Worker’s Association (TPOAM) represents DPW and WWTP employees, the Assistant Treasurer position, building maintenance at the Rec Center, and the office manager position for the Saline Fire Department. The existing contract expired on June 30th. Changes to the previous contract will include:

Section 24 allows DPW employees to choose to work four 10-hour days per week between Memorial Day and Labor Day. This allows the crew more time to work on/complete projects in a single workday.

Section 25 Overtime and Overtime Premium, explicitly states that probationary employees, within six months of hire, may work overtime if they have the requisite skills for the job, or if they will gain new skills required for the job. Continuing with Section 25, reasonable notice language addresses that asking an employee to stay beyond their typical workday at the last minute can cause difficulties in their personal lives. If the employee receives this notice with less than two hours in their scheduled shift, they will be compensated a minimum of two hours of overtime.

Other highlights include existing employees having a one-time conversion opportunity from the defined contribution to the hybrid retirement plan. The hybrid plan will also be made available to all new hires; a helpful tool for recruiting new talent. Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been added as a paid holiday, and the union will adopt Juneteenth as an additional holiday if Council adopts it for all staff.