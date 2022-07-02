Saline Chiropractic Office will Host Free Neuropathy Seminars in July

By Andy Nixon, STN Reporter

​If you ever experience numbness or tingling, burning pain, muscle weakness, or balance problems, consider registering for a free seminar hosted by Steadfast Chiropractic in Saline. The team has created a new approach for those suffering from neuropathy, which could allow patients to feel better, all while skipping surgery and pain medications.

The neuropathy reversal seminar will include discussions and explanations of electromagnetic infrared therapy, electrostimulation, advanced nutrition therapy, and in-clinic visits and the advantages each stage provides. Steadfast Chiropractic is a husband-and-wife team that focuses specifically on neurologically-based chiropractic care. The duo has established a mission where folks can live a healthy and happy life, without the need for painkillers or other medication.

According to the Steadfast website, “peripheral neuropathy is a condition where nerves are damaged causing weakness, burning pain, numbness, tingling, and debilitating balance problems. Many different problems in the body can cause damage to the nerves. Poor blood flow to the nerves, toxic levels of sugar in the blood (diabetes), chronic infections, pesticide exposure, and genetic variants are a few of the causes of this debilitating condition. The cause is different for every patient, and it must be discovered to help the nerves heal!”

Steadfast focuses on a 4-step approach to reverse neuropathy, leading to the increased blood supply to the nerves, repairing and re-educating damaged nerves, increasing blood flow to your feet and hands, and increasing your balance and mobility. For the initial treatment evaluation, your spine, nervous system, and metabolic health will be assessed. Steadfast mentions the amount of treatment needed will vary from person to person depending on nerve recovery speed but can be determined after an initial evaluation.

The free seminars will run on July 12th, July 26th, and August 9th, with each beginning at 11:30 am in Saline. For more information visit www.getsteadfast.com/seminar or give the team a call at (734) 999-0165.