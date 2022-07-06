Saline gives notice of a sanitary sewer overflow event

From the city of Saline, issued on July 6, 2022:

Per Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy guidelines this message is to provide notice of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) event at the City of Saline Wastewater Treatment Plant. The event is estimated to have occurred between 2:20PM and 2:40PM on July 2, 2022. The overflow is a result of a power outage causing a time lag in the start of the UV treatment system. An estimated 47,000 gallons of partially treated sewage flowed to the outfall of the Saline River. The issue has since been resolved and full treatment operations restored.