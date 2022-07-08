Q and A with the Executive Director of the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

The Sun Times News recently caught up with Lynn Thomas-Perry to see how things are going at the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lynn has been Executive Director since January 1. Prior to that, she was in the interim position for two months before becoming the official director.

The Sun Times News (STN) did a Q and A with her.

STN: How does it feel helping to lead the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce?

Lynn: I feel honored to be in the position to make a difference. I really love the Chamber. I think it is an important part of the community. I just want to do good and help it to be better, stronger and grow.

STN: What is your background and experience?

Lynn: I took this position because I loved the Chamber. I have been a member since I opened my business, Farmers Insurance Thomas-Perry Agency in Saline in 2012. I've been involved in various committees since 2013, volunteering whenever needed and have served on the board since 2019. I have been a small business owner and very active in the community for 10 years.

STN: What are your goals?

Lynn: My goal was to help to strengthen the Chamber, make it more visible, have it be viewed more positively after a series of leadership turnover and help rebuild it after the COVID Shut-Down by slowly bringing back the programs and events we've had in the past and building on and enhancing the new ones while increasing membership.

STN: What would you like the community to know?

Lynn: I wanted everyone to know the Saline Chamber is still alive and well and moving forward.

To contact the chamber, call 734-429-4494 or stop by the office at 101 S. Ann Arbor St #301 and for more information go to: salinechamber.org.