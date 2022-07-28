Lodi Police Report, June 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In June 2022, Deputies responded to 204 calls for police service, up from 193 the previous year for a 6% increase. Total calls for the year (Jan-Jun) are 1,052, up from 955 for the same period last year for a 10% increase.

Deputies conducted 68 traffic stops with 29 citations. Stops were up from 49 last year.

Notable incidents from the police call log include one assault, one home invasion, three larcenies, one vehicle theft, nine crashes, four medical assists,15 citizen assists, four welfare checks, one mental health call, one fraud, one runaway, and one vehicle theft.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On June 6, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 3500 block of S. Wagner for a report of a Larceny from an automobile. The complainant reported that her wallet was taken from a work vehicle overnight. Since the report, a suspect who is known to the victim has been identified.

On June 13, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 3300 block of S. Wagner for a Malicious Destruction of Property complaint. Multiple juveniles were observed damaging the windshield of a vehicle. The juveniles were located and interviewed. Charges have been submitted to the prosecutor's office for review.

On June 15, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 1800 block of Brookview Drive for a report of a possible Home Invasion. The complainant came home and discovered an open door with vehicles in her garage gone through. The complainant believes the suspect is known to her from a former dating relationship.

On June 20, A Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 2800 block of S. Wagner for a mail theft report. The complainant related that an unknown suspect signed for a package that was delivered to their residence and stole the property inside the package. At this time, there are no suspects or witnesses to the incident.

On June 21, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 2800 block of Travis Point for a report of a stolen golf cart. The golf cart was rented for a special event at the country club and was not returned once the event concluded. Approximately 1000 people may have had contact with the golf cart; it is unknown who could have driven it.

On June 24, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 2700 block of S. Wagner for fraud. An unknown suspect hacked into the complainant's Walmart account and made fraudulent purchases. There are no leads in this incident.

A link to the June 2022 call log is located at the end of this article.

The Sheriff’s Office has recently implemented a new online police reporting portal. Citizens can now file certain types of police reports online without needing contact with a Deputy or coming to a station. The following types of incidents may be filed online:

Harassing phone calls/ No Known Suspects

Identity Theft/ No Known Suspects

Lost property

Larceny/Theft/ No Known Suspects

Damaged Property/Vandalism

Accidental/Non-Intentional Property Damage

Any incident can still be reported by calling 911, Washtenaw Metro Dispatches non-emergency dispatch number (734) 994-2911, or in person at our Community Police Stations. The online reporting portal can be accessed through the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office website. https://www.washtenaw.org/3439/File-a-Police-Report