Candidate Q&A: Lauren Gold, Saline School Board

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? Why are you running? What issues do you think are important? Why should we vote for you?

Candidate’s responses are printed as submitted.

*****



My name is Lauren Gold, and I am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Saline Area Schools Board of Education. My husband Matt and I moved here in 2009 because of the excellent reputation of the schools and the opportunity to be a part of this incredible community. Our eldest son entered kindergarten as a student in the very last class to attend our beloved Houghton Elementary, and now he is off to college! We also have two younger children currently attending Saline Schools.

Our district provides students with outstanding academic, athletic, career track and extracurricular opportunities – Saline consistently ranks as one of the best schools in Michigan. I am running for the Board of Education to ensure that our students continue to benefit from these exceptional advantages. I also want to make improvements where needed because every child deserves to build their own strong foundation for a bright future.

These days, our children face immense challenges to their mental, physical, and emotional health that impact their ability to learn. With the right leadership, and by working together, we can ensure that every Saline student achieves their full potential. I envision continued progress in welcoming a diverse group of learners and educators to our schools. This will require support for a future-focused curriculum to compete in our ever-evolving world, and steadfast support for all our professional educators. Students and educators deserve a safe, supportive and civil learning environment. I know we can use our shared dedication to students to come together as a community.

I am a practicing pediatrician, working in Ann Arbor since completing medical school and residency at the University of Michigan in 2004. In that role, I assist kids and their families in managing their typical preventative care, as well as diagnosing and treating new illnesses and injuries. As a pediatrician, I am dedicated to caring for my patients’ mental and behavioral health. I also partner with families and their schools in caring for children with complex medical and educational needs. This work gives me a unique window into the needs of a diverse spectrum of children. It also has increased my understanding of the amazing efforts of public-school teachers.

I hope to earn your vote because I can effectively support and advance the needs of everyone involved: students, teachers, families, staff, and community members. All students and their families deserve a sensible, kind, experienced, and responsive leader in their corner. I am caring, an active listener, an advocate for children and teens, and a lifelong learner myself. I collaborate well with families and teachers. I will think comprehensively about what is best not only for individual students, but for the health and well-being of all children. Finally, I will lend my expertise to finding solutions to challenges our students and schools face today.