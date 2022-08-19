Candidate Q&A: Amy Sontage, Saline School Board

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

My name is Amy Sontag. My family and I moved to Saline in 2017. We chose Saline because of the academic excellence in the schools, the extensive athletic programs and the small hometown feel of the city. We have three amazing children that attend Saline Area Schools. I am a fitness coach at a local gym in Saline. I currently run the Scholastic Book Fair at Pleasant Ridge Elementary and popcorn Fridays at Heritage Elementary. I feel so grateful to volunteer, to be surrounded by the laughter and smiles of our children.

Why are you running/What issues do you think are important?

I am passionate about our community. I feel that our children deserve the very best from all of us. Saline is an exceptional, diverse and caring district, we have so much to offer. I am running for school board because I would like to see our children flourish academically, athletically and creatively. I would like to see all parties work together to give our students the best path toward achievement, to become adults that can give back to our community. I believe that the current priorities do not reflect this. The last few years have been difficult on our students, teachers and parents. We need to get back to the basics of learning and provide a robust education. This can only happen when all parties become selfless and are aligned with each other. I believe we can do better. I would like to see Saline schools be a place where families want to be.

Why should we vote for you?

As Denzel Washington said, “At the end of the day it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished….it’s about who you’ve lifted up, who you’ve made better. It’s about what you’ve given back.” I have the passionate drive to give back to this community. I will provide respectful and honest communication with the families in our district. I have confidence I will be a positive voice of reason during difficult times. We are in this together. We’re all on the same team!

Please visit my website for more information : https://sontag4schoolboard.com/

01 Amy Sontag. Courtesy Amy Sontag