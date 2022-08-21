Saline Soccer Opens Season at Balconi Tournament

The Saline soccer team opened its season in Plymouth Saturday and came home with a 1-2 record at the Balconi tournament.

The Hornets opened with a 2-1 shootout win over Grand Blanc.

The teams were tied at 1-1 with Michael Bryant scoring the Hornet’s goal and the game would go into a shootout where Saline would outscore the Bobcats for the win.

Connor Mitzel assisted with Bryant’s goal.

Saline then dropped a tough 1-0 decision to the Plymouth to set them up for a third-round game with Clarkston.

Clarkston came out quickly, taking a 3-0 lead before the Hornets would try to battle back.

Saline got one back to cut the lead to 3-1, but the Wolves scored two more for a 5-1 lead. The Hornets would rally for three goals, but it wasn’t enough as Clarkston held on for a 6-4 win.

Drew Barker scored twice for the Hornets, while Christian Rossi and Sean Courtney scored one each.

Saline opens SEC Red play at Monroe Tuesday and hosts Ann Arbor Skyline in the home opener Wednesday.