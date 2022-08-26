Lodi Twp Police Report

By Doug Marrin

In July 2022, Deputies responded to 165 calls for police service, equaling the number for the previous year. Total calls for 2022 are 1,217, up from 1,120 for the same period last year for a 9% increase.

Officers conducted 62 traffic stops, down from 77 last year. Fifteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include two assaults, one home invasion, seven traffic crashes, three medical assists, eight citizen assists, five welfare checks, two mental health, one disorderly conduct, and three shots fired (careless use of firearms).

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On July 7th, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 2800 Block of S. Wagner for an Identity Theft report. A family member of the complainant was able to open a line of credit and receive loans in the complainant’s name. At this time, it appears the incident is isolated to the specific complainant.

On July 23rd, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 6200 Block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road for a report of a larceny. The complainant reported that a familiar suspect stole a safe and a wallet. The incident continues to be investigated to develop suspect information.

