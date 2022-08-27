Saline Community Fair Kicks Off August 31

By Andy Nixon, STN Reporter

Carnival rides, ag shows, and tractor pulling signal the beginning of the Saline Fair next week at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, located on Ann Arbor-Saline Road. The fair will hit the ground running on Wednesday, August 31st, with Saline Schools Day. Admission begins at 10 a.m. with $5 tickets all day, or free entry if you wear your Saline Schools gear. Rides open to the public at 2 p.m., with the Saline Alumni Gathering taking place at 4 p.m.

Thursday is Children’s Day at the fair, with kid’s activities taking place throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. and finishing with the KOI Drag Racing event at 7 p.m. out on the track. No additional fees apply to this event. Other activities will include The Comedy Farm Magic Review happening three times throughout the day, rides for all ages starting at 2 p.m., and the Junior Livestock Auction happening in the evening. To commemorate Children’s Day, the beer barn will open at 5 p.m., with the last call at 11 p.m.

Friday, September 2nd is designated as seniors' and ladies’ day at the fair, with free admission to anyone over the young age of 65 up until 1 p.m. The day will begin at 9 a.m. with a euchre tournament. Ladies and seniors will be recognized up on stage in the B building, along with rides opening to the general public at 1 p.m. Don’t forget to enjoy the beer barn, the Saline Dog of the Year announcement, and the auction from the pretzel contest, as the day progresses. The evening will be highlighted with the Super Kicker Rodeo and Master Livestock showmanship contest beginning at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.

Heroes Day falls on Saturday, September 3rd this year, with military, first responders, and health care workers gaining free admission with credentials. Be sure to catch the antique tractor/farm stock tractor pull on the track. Additional activities include a Heroes’ Day program, A2 Saline Music Center concert, and the Super Stock and Modified class tractor and truck pull.

Sunday is designated as Agricultural Day, with activities related to farm safety, a llama show, and the Comedy Farm Magic Review happening throughout the day once again. Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., you can view the car and tractor show, followed by the Saline Fiddlers taking the stage afterward. The night ends with the USA Auto Cross Championship Deby beginning at 7 p.m. on the track, which will be the only event requiring an admission fee of $5.

Pricing for the general public, including middle-aged folks, runs between $5 - $7 each day. A pass can also be purchased for $20, granting you unlimited rides for the day. On Saturday and Sunday, the cost increases to $25 to ride your hearts out. Volunteers are still needed for this year’s event. For more information, visit www.salinefair.org.