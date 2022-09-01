Saline Volleyball Opens with Split at Power Series

The Saline volleyball team opened its season by going 2-2 at the Mercy Power Series tournament last weekend.

The two losses for the Hornets came in three-set tiebreakers against North Branch 20-25, 25-20, 10-15, and Lake Orion 22-25, 25-20, 14-16. They came away with victories over Flushing 25-16, 25-6, and Bloomfield Hills 25-15, 25-18.

Marie Laurio had a big day for Saline with a team-high 42 kills, 37 digs, and two aces.

Cazzi Smith led the team in digs with 46, and added seven assists, and six aces, while Anna Hesse had 33 kills, 14 digs, and two aces.

Laney Burns dished out 83 assists, 36 digs, two aces, and two kills, while Allie Smith recorded 22 digs and three aces. Kate Fredricks chipped in with 17 digs and six aces on the day, while Molly Rigg added six kills and Sidney White 10 kills.