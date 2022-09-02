Saline Businesses Honored By Chamber In 2022 People's Choice Awards

Saline’s business community works hard every day. That fact was formally acknowledged and celebrated with the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 People’s Choice Awards at the Saline Community Fair, Wednesday.

“To be a people’s choice winner, there’s no words to describe how amazing it is,” Kim Kaster, the owner of Brewed Awakenings, said, after winning Best Local Coffee Shop for the second year running.

A substantial crowd gathered to calp for each winner.

There were actually a number of winners in the 20 category ceremony, who won for the second year in a row, according to the Chamber. Dan’s Downtown Tavern won Best Burger for the second year; Briarwood Ford won Best Automobile Dealership for the second time; and Shelley Rankin of the Bank of Ann Arbor won Best Bank/Financial Service for the second year running.

Also, Stonebridge Golf Shop won Best Golf Course for the second year in a row, as did Gerry’s Tire and Alignment won Best Automotive Repair Shop. A & H Lawn Service won Best Lawn Service for the second time; Busch’s won Best Grocery Store/Party Store; Andy Kwon of Biwako Sushi won Best Take Out for the second year; and Monica VanOvermeer of the local Jet’s Pizza won Best Pizza – all for the second year in a row.

Dr. Kelly and her staff accepting her award.

There were also some fairly new businesses to town which received recognition for their hard work. George Stamadianos, the fairly new owner of the Saline Inn, won Best Breakfast. Lindsay and Bill Gibson won Best New Business Since 2021, for their Fine Print Book Store.

Healthcare firms were recognized too. Doctor Katherine Kelly won Best Dentist/Orthodontist, and Doctor Andrew Schneider won Best Chiropractor.

Andy Kwon of Biwako Sushi accepting his award.

“It is pretty amazing that people are voting for us and trusting us with their health,” Schneider said.

Brecon Grille won Best Local Bar/Brewery. Salt Springs Brewery won Best In-House Dining.

The Gibson's accepting their award.

Lisa Rentschler, of NU2U Again, won Best Specialty Retail Shop. Apothke Salon & Boutique won Best Salon/Stylist.

Courtney Bersuder of the Charles Reinhart Saline Agency won Best Realtor/Realty. Hartman Insurance won Best Insurance Agency.