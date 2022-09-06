Candidate Q&A: Sharene Rumohr, Saline School Board

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? Why are you running? What issues do you think are important? Why should we vote for you?

Candidate’s responses are printed as submitted.

My name is Sharene Rumohr and I am a candidate for the Saline Area School Board. My husband and I moved our family here in 2017. We chose Saline because of their high academic standards and their amazing athletic programs. My professional background is in education, so it was very important that our children attend schools known for their excellence. Saline is where we decided to plant roots and raise our family, so I have an invested interest in seeing our schools succeed. Saline Schools' success is our success.

Together with parents, teachers, and staff, I will work in the best interest of our students. I think we need to refocus and make education our top priority again. Test scores have been declining since 2016, and therefore I want to work with and support our teachers,staff, and parents to develop methods to improve them. I also want to make sure everyone feels they have a voice in the conversation about what their children are being taught. A parent-teacher collaboration is a must for our children’s success.

I am committed to bringing a new and different voice to the school board, and feel I can represent various groups in the community, ensuring their ideas and opinions are heard and considered. I hope to be a good listener and bring parents, teachers, staff, and administration together in civil conversation. By being civil and respectful of others, even when we do not agree, I believe we can work together effectively.

Photo: Sharene Rumohr. Courtesy Sharene Rumohr.