Saline Golf Cruises by Chelsea

The Saline girls' golf team remained near the top of the SEC Red standings with a 181-201 win over Chelsea at Brookside Golf Course Thursday.

The Hornets were led by the scorching rounds of Grace Celso and Laura Swanger to cruise past the Bulldogs.

Celso fired a round of 38 to lead the Hornets, while Swanger was right behind with a round of 40.

Jordan Wickham shot a score of 50 and Mady Raupp 52. Grace Warren was one stroke back at 53 and Shelby Dahms 54.

Saline finished 7th out of 12 teams at the Jackson Area Invitational Tuesday.

The Hornets finished with a score of 421 in the event won by Lumen Christi with 338.

Swanger led the way with an 18-hole score of 90.

Wickham was right behind with 91, Sophia Elston 118, and Katie Brodsky 122.

Photos by Mike Williamson



