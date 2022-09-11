Saline Makes Short Work of Lincoln

A huge second quarter helped the Saline football team to pull away from Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night as the Hornets cruised to a 42-7 win over the Splitters.

The Hornets exploded for a 35-point second quarter to take a commanding halftime lead and cruised to the win to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC Red.

Saline took the opening kickoff and a 48-yard pass from CJ Carr to Matt Walper moved the ball inside the Lincoln 10-yard line. One play later Ryan Niethammer ran it in for a 7-0 Saline lead.

It would stay that way until the second quarter when the Hornets would blow the game wide open.

On the first play of the second quarter, Tate Bezeau forced a Splitter fumble and James Rush scooped it up and ran it in for a 37-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

Following a Bezeau sack and an intentional grounding call, the Hornets took over at the Splitter 33 after a Cade Tousa punt return.

Carr hit Niethammer and Dylan Mesman with passes and quickly moved the ball inside the Splitter 10. Carr then hit Caid Fox with a 7-yard scoring strike to push the lead to 21-0.

Lincoln fumbled the kickoff, and it was recovered by Tousa at the 30. Two plays later Carr hit Niethammer with a 24-yard scoring pass and a 28-0 lead.

Lincoln returned the ensuing kickoff 87 yards for a score, but Garrett Baldwin answered with a 95-yard kick return for a score for the 4th

touchdown in 1:23 and Saline led 35-7.

Jackson Conley would intercept a Lincoln pass late in the first half and Carr hit Fox with a 15-yard strike with 15 seconds left in the half for a 42-7 lead and it would stay that way through the second half.

Carr finished an efficient 13 of 17 passing for 177 yards and three scores.

The Hornets did not have much of a running attack on the night with Jonah Strok leading with 39 yards on six carries. Niethammer finished with 28 yards on nine carries and a TD.

Walper caught two passes for 58 yards and Niethammer three for 45 and a score. Fox caught four passes for 38 yards and two touchdowns, Josh Folk one for 22, Baldwin one for 14, and Mesman two for 12.

Riley Behrman finished a perfect 6 for 6 on extra points.

Bezeau led the defense with six and a half tackles, while Sam Kreuzer added six tackles.

The Hornets travel to Monroe Friday night for a Red battle with the Trojans.