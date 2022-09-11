Saline Volleyball Sweeps Pioneer in Red Opener

The Saline volleyball team opened SEC Red play in strong fashion Thursday night as the Hornets swept Ann Arbor Pioneer in straight sets 25-10, 25-13, 25-20.

Laney Burns had a big night by dishing out 26 assists, along with six digs and four aces to lead the Hornets.

Marie Laurio picked up 10 kills and two digs, while Allie Smith added five assists, four aces, and three digs.

Addison Ashley chipped in with four kills and four aces, Catherine Flaharty four kills and two blocks, and Mallory Bohl three kills and one block. Cazzi Smith picked up five digs and three aces, Anna Hesse seven kills, Molly Rigg five kills, and Beth Ann Ford two blocks.

The Hornets improved to 4-2 overall on the season.