Saline Swim and Dive Sweeps Monroe

The Saline girls swim and dive team opened its dual meet season in impressive fashion with a 149-32 thrashing of Monroe Thursday night.

The Hornets not only won every event, but they also swept the top three spots in all the individual events at the meet.

Angelina Sanna and Samantha Bullard picked up four wins each to lead the Hornets.

Sanna won the 200 IM and the 500 free and teamed with Bullard to win the 200 medley along with Ellerie Brunty and Megan Socha. They also teamed with Izzy Whalen, and Macy Ahrens to win the 400 free relay.

Bullard picked up individual wins in the 50 free and 100 fly.

Ahrens, Whalen, and Nora McGillicuddy swept the 200 free, followed by a sweep of the 200 IM by Sanna, Socha, and Alexandria Hartlem.

The 50 free was swept by Bullard, Victoria Weeden, and Sophia Parisek and the dive team had Alice English, Ava Turner, and Lindi Jenkins take the top three spots.

Bullard, Brunty, and Catherine Su swept the 100 fly andAna Sirbu, Stefania Lopiccolo, and Alex Lillie the sweep of the100 free. Sanna, Whalen, and Weeden finished top three in the 500 free, McGillicuddy, Lopiccolo, and Parisek the 100 back, and Socha, Brunty, and Ahrens in the 100 breast. The Hornets also claimed the win in the 200 free with the team of Weeden, Lillie, Sophia Mattson, and Mara McLellen.