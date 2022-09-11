Saline Girls Cross Country Dominates Bath Invite

Cover- File Photo

The Saline girls’ cross country team dominated the Bret Clement Bath Invitational Saturday by taking four of the top 10 places on its way to the title.

The Hornets finished with 41 points to easily outdistance second-place Skyline with 81 points.

Mia Rogan placed first overall to lead the Hornets with a time of 19:01.29.

Sienna Snyder was sixth in 19:37.99, while Grace Roth was ninth in 19:45.10 and Abby Roth 10th in 19:47.48.

Mackenzie Sellenraad came home 15th in 19:59.48 to round out the top five, while Aubrey Stager was 23rd in 20:42.87. Corynn Gady was 28th in 20:48.61, Laney Alig 32nd in 21:07.25, Lilly Schlak 33rd in 21:07.47, and Bailey Burt 36th

in 21:15.47.

The boys finished third with 81points, behind Northville with 32 and Skyline 74.

Samuel Jackson led Saline with a third-place finish in 16:03.3 and Truman Johnson right behind in fourth with a time of 16:05.53.

Jason Whitton was tenth in 16:38.40, Andrew McNally 31st

in 17:29.01, and Shane Pitcher 33rd in 17:31.98.

Elijah Routson came home in 17:36.73 to place 36th

and Landon Wissink 42nd in 17:51.58, while Brennan Larusso was 4tth in 17:56.57 and Stewart Berryhill 58th in 18:10.15.

The teams ran a split-squad at the Rambling Rock Invite and both came home with 11th place finishes.

Dominik White led the boys with a 55th place finish in 18:27 with Ethan Umberger right behind in 56th in 18:28.

Gavin Burt was 60th in 18:30, Owen Liepman 88th

in 19:27, Ethan Yesko 94th in 19:32, Liam Newton 100th in 19:42, Gregor Morton 116th in 20:25, and Koen Lanker 135th

in 21:09.

Jillian Hayes led the girls with a 42nd place finish in 21:51 and Madison Rogan 48th in 22:04.

Nancy Gage was 52nd in 22:13, Lizzy Thibeault 56th

in 22:17, Grace Oberski 60th in 22:27, Ayla Stager 68th

22:55, Riley Provost 83rd in 23:30, and Ruthie Bonfiglio 105th

in 24:45.