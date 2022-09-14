Saline to Host Town Hall Meetings About Upcoming Road Millage Proposal

A panel of City of Saline staff will be hosting two town hall meetings to discuss the upcoming road millage proposal. Participating staff include the City Manager, City Treasurer, Director of Public Works and City Engineer.

Since 2019, the local street millage has been used to support annual street improvement projects and road maintenance that could not otherwise be accomplished by state or federal aid dollars alone. That voter approved millage is set to expire in 2023. The current tax rate is 1.0 mil, and the proposal asks voters to renew the same amount for three additional years starting in 2024. Voters will consider the request during the upcoming November election.

“The voter approved local street millage has provided critical gap funding for road maintenance and improvement plans over the last three years,” said City Manager Colleen O’Toole. “We look forward to sharing with residents what we have been able to accomplish and how we plan to continue to care for our road infrastructure in the years ahead.”

The first meeting will take place at the Saline Area Senior Center, Monday, September 19 at 9 a.m.

The second meeting will take place at the Saline District Library Brecon Room, Wednesday, September 28 at 6 p.m.

Staff will share a brief presentation and then open the event up for a question-and-answer session. For more information about the meetings or for any questions related the upcoming street millage proposal contact PR Generalist Sarah Massey at smassey@cityofsaline.org.