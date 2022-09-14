Saline Soccer Pulls Away from Stubborn Monroe

The Saline hockey team used a big second half to pull away from a stubborn Monroe squad Tuesday night.

The teams entered the matchup on opposite ends of the standings with the Hornets sitting on top of the SEC Red and the Trojans tied for the bottom spot with Bedford, but Monroe came out and battled the Hornets to a scoreless first half.

It only took Saline 20 seconds in the second half to right the ship as Christian Rossi drilled in a shot at 39:40 of the second for a 1-0 lead.

Monroe continued to play tough but was called for a penalty in the box and Rossi scored on the penalty kick for a 2-0 lead with 18:08 left.

Drew Barker would find the net with just under 10 minutes remaining Shaun Courtney scores just a minute later to make it 4-0 Hornets.

The Trojans would be called for another penalty in the box with 6:15 left and Rossi stepped to the line and snuck it inside the post for his third goal of the night to make the final 5-0.

Saline improved to 8-0 in the Red and will return to action Thursday night when they host Huron at 7:00.