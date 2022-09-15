Hornets Smack Rival Bedford in Four

Nothing like a little excitement when one of your biggest rivals comes to town for an early season league showdown.

The Saline volleyball hosted its biggest rival in Bedford Tuesday night and took down the Mules in four sets 23-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-20 to move to 2-0 in the SEC Red.

Marie Laurio had a big night with 19 kills, 13 digs, two aces, and one block to lead the Hornets to the big win.

Laney Burns was a force on offense, dishing out 50 assists along with 15digs, two aces, two blocks, and two kills.

Mallory Bohl chipped in with 11 kills, three blocks, and one ace, while Addison Ashley recorded nine kills, three digs, one block and one ace for the Hornets.

Catherine Flaharty added 11 kills and one block, Cazzi Smith 13 digs and five aces, Kate Fredericks 16 digs, Anna Hesse eight kills, and Olivia Behen eight digs and three assists.

Saline improved to 5-2 overall and returns to action Saturday when they take part in the second session of the Power Series at Mercy.