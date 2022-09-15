Saline Cross Country Teams both Second at SEC Jamboree #1

Cover-File Photo

The Saline cross country teams both had strong runner-up finishes at the first SEC Jamboree of the season at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson Wednesday.

The boys finished with 81 points behind only Chelsea in the final standings.

Samuel Jackson led the Hornets with a PR of 15:59.5 to finish fifth overall.

Truman Johnson was seventh with a time of 16:09.2 followed by Jason Whitton in16:59.2 in 19th place.

Elijah Roston ran a PR time of 17:08.3 to finish 24th and Andrew McNally 26th in 17:16.1. Shane Pitcher followed with a time of 17:24.6 to finish 32nd, Andrew Strong with a PR of 17:54.3 to finish 43rd, Landon Wissinki 54th in 17:54.8, Dominik White58th in 18:14.8, and Spencer Wetherbee 81st in 18:51.1.

The girls finished with 54 points, just behind rival Pioneer with 48 for the top spot.

Mia Rogan finished second with a time of 19:27.9 to pace Saline.

Sienna Snyder was ninth in 19:58.9 and Grace Roth right behind in 11th with a time of 20:02.5.

Mackenzie Sellenraad finished in 20:14.3 to place 15th and Corynn Gady 17th in 20:19.8. Aubrey Stager was 24th in 21:00.3, Abby Roth 31st in 21:21.2, Bailey Burt 33rd in 21:22.8, and Lilly Schlak 47th in 21:54.6.