Hornets Take Care of Monroe 40-0

Saline made the trek to Monroe Friday night and came home with a strong 40-0 win over the Trojans to move to 4-0 on the season and remain atop the SEC Red standings.

CJ Carr was nearly perfect for the night by going 18-20 for 199 yards and two TD’s.

Saline opened the scoring with a Carr six-yard TD pass to Dylan Mesman for a quick 7-0 lead.

Ryan Niethammer ran one in from five yards out and the Hornets were off and running with a 13-0 lead after one quarter.

Riley Behrman hit a pair of field goals and Carr hit Caid Fox from 16 yards out to help Saline push the lead to 26-0 at the break.

Carr would sore from four yards out and Ryan Stein returned an interception for a score to make it 40-0 in the third and the Hornets cruised from there.

Niethammer rushed for 75 yards and a score to lead the rushing attack.

Fox caught 9 passes for 72 yards and a score, while Garret Baldwin caught two for 48. Roman Laurio caught three passes for 39 yards and Mesman three for 30.

The Hornets improved to 3-0 in the SEC Red.