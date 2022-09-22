Lodi Twp Police Report, August 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In August 2022, Deputies responded to 186 calls for police service, down from 208 the previous year for an 11% decrease. Total calls for the year (Jan-Aug) are 1,403, up from 1,328 for the same period last year for a 6% increase.

Officers conducted 94 traffic stops, down from 88 last year. Thirty-four citations were written.

Notable incidents from the police call log include one assault, four larcenies, two crashes, four medical assists, five citizen assists, four welfare checks, one disorderly conduct, and one identity theft.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On August 16th, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 3300 block of W. Waters Road for a report of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles. The victim saw the suspect on camera, but upon arrival to the area, the unknown suspect was gone. The catalytic converter from the vehicle was stolen. A similar incident occurred the following day (August 17th). The property owner was able to catch the suspect in the act of removing catalytic converts from vehicles, but the suspect was able to run away before the arrival of the Deputies.

On August 18th, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 4300 block of S. Maple for a report of a Larceny. The complainant reported that musical instruments were stolen from the basement where they were stored. The complainant could not provide a timeframe when the instruments were stolen, nor is there any suspect information.

The August 2022 police call log can be found at the link below.