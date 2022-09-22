Saline is getting a new well

In addressing a failed well, the city of Saline is moving forward on getting a new one in place.

Saline City Council approved a $172,500 contract with Peerless Midwest Inc. at its Sept. 19 meeting after hearing the report from the city’s Water/Wastewater Superintendent Bill Briggs, who stated the urgent need for this project.

The city has worked with Peerless in the past including past well drilling and repair projects.

Briggs told council the city is in need of another well, and quickly.

In his report, Briggs said “With Well #4 required to be abandoned, a new well must be drilled. The location of Well #7 can potentially be located offset from Well #4. Due to the dire need for the well, City Manager O’Toole has used the emergency procurement protocols of the City to advance the drilling of the new well.”

The new well will be located little bit to the north of well #4. Briggs said the city attempted to fix well #4 with some repairs, but it could not be saved.

Peerless provided the city with a quote that will include “two 5" PVC Test Wells, sieve analysis by professional hydrogeologist, 16" well drilling 115' of 16" steel casing, 20' of 16" stainless steel well screen with gravel pack, neat cement grout, well development and 6 hour step test, 24 hour aquifer test, complete chemistry scan unit 37, PFAS and Radiological and Well No. 4 abandonment utilizing neat cement grout for relining the casing and a replacement pump.”

Briggs said in his report the cost includes estimated labor, equipment and materials.

As a side note, Briggs said this contract does not include any building demolition, underground or process piping, site restoration, pump repairs, new well house, electrical, hvac, etc. He said these items will be provided on a separate quote in the future.