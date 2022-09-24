Saline Rolls to Homecoming Win Over Skyline

It took under two minutes for the Saline football team to show the large 2022 Homecoming crowd that they were not looking past Ann Arbor Skyline as the Hornets rolled to a 49-6 win Friday night.

CJ Carr hit Caid Fox with a 30-yard TD pass just 1:58 into the game for a 7-0 lead and the Hornets never looked back.

Carr would connect with Fox for another score from 32-yards out and again from 19-yards out with Dylan Mesman as the lead grew to 21-0 after one quarter.

Ryan Niethammer would score on a pair of TD runs from 11-yards and 6-yards and Carr tossed his fourth TD pass of the night from 16-yards to Roman Laurio to make it 42-0 at the half.

Skyline would get on the board in the third and James Rush finished off the scoring with a 37-yard TD run in the fourth to make the final 49-6.

Carr had his best passing performance of the season by going 17-22 for 239 yards and four scores.

Fox caught seven passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns, while Laurio caught six passes for 82 yards and a score.

Mesman finished with two catches for 26 yards and a TD, Niethammer two catches for 15 yards, and Josh Folk one for seven.

Niethammer led the team in rushing with 55 yards on 11 carries and two scores.

Sullivan Mills led the defense with 5.5 tackles, while Sam Kreuzer recorded a pair of quarterback sacks.

Saline remained undefeated on the season at 5-0. They will travel to Pioneer Friday night.

Photos by Dawn McCann